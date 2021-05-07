LATEST

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Qualia – HousingWire

Qualia Post

Qualia Post pairs automation and a dedicated service team for mortgage lenders to take the hassle out of document fulfillment from real estate partners.  Qualia Post automatically collects documents from your title company partners and stores them in the documents folder of your LOS.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Eliminates countless follow-up phone calls and emails every month. Automatically collect digital and physical trailing documents.

#2

 Qualia’s dedicated Fulfillment Specialists will follow up with your title partner on your behalf to ensure all needed documents are collected.

#3

Completely eliminate manual scanning of documents into your LOS. Qualia Post prompts title companies for digital copies of recorded documents and automatically stores them in your LOS.

