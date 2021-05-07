LATEST

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Sagent – HousingWire

CARE

Sagent CARE allows borrowers to easily manage performing and non-performing loans. They can self-serve for payments and escrows, go paperless, plus monitor home equity, new offers, and tax matters. They can also quickly apply for and resolve forbearances and loan mods during hardships and access human help real-time, anytime.

Product Fast Facts

#1

CARE powers customer self-serve on performing loans, anytime, anywhere.  Borrowers can manage payments and escrows, go paperless, find savings opportunities, and remain engaged with lenders.

#2

CARE powers customer self-serve on non-performing loans, anytime, anywhere. Borrowers can manage hardship cycle from request to resolution from any device.

#3

Lenders can support borrowers using the same UI/UX, take over when they need help, and resolve customer needs fast with real-time secure messaging and doc/data sharing.

