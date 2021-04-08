ENTERTAINMENT

MOS vs ASV Live Score Euroleague Team Prediction Preview Squad Top Picks & Venue

Euroleague 2021

The team CSKA Moscow is going to compete against their rival team Asvel Basket in the upcoming hours. In this upcoming match of Euroleague 2021, the teams MOS and ASV will have a face-off starting at 10:30 PM IST. The venue CSKA Universal Sports Hall, Moscow, in Russia is going to host this combat on Thursday. In this article, we are going to cover all the crucial information regarding MOS vs ASV match, including the prediction of winner of this combat.

Euroleague 2021

CSKA Moscow vs Lyon-Villeurbanne Preview

Talking about both the team’s current performances, the team CSKA Moscow has played their last match against Zenit Petersburg by 81-77 scores. Previously to their last combat, CSKA Moscow won against Khimki M. by 97-72 scores. In the meantime, the team Lyon-Villeurbanne has won against Maccabi Tel Aviv by 67-74 scores in their previous match. Earlier this, they have lost against Zenit Petersburg by 87-53 scores. As of now, the team Lyon-Villeurbanne has played 33 matches in total, in which they have won 13 games. Meanwhile, team CSKA Moscow has played 32 matches, out of which they have won 20 games. The team MOS is joining this combat after losing a match while ASV will participate in this upcoming match after winning their previous match.

MOS vs ASV Team Squads

CSKA Moscow Squads

Nikola Milutinov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Alexander Shashkov, Gabriel Iffe Lundberg, Michael Eric, Mike James, Andrey Lopatin, Nikita Kurbanov, Aleksandr Khomenko, Joel Bolomboy, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, William Clyburn, Yuri Umrikhin, Tornikei Kochergin, Darrun Hilliard, Daniel Hackett

Lyon-Villeurbanne Squads

Norris Cole, Amine Noua, Antoine Diot, Matthew Strazel, Matthew Marsh, Victor Diallo, Allerik Freeman, William Howard, Ismael Bako, Guerschon Yabusele, Paul Lacombe, Charles Kahudi, Kevarrius Hayes, Elwin Ndjock, Moustapha Fall, Kymany Houinsou, Rihards Lomazs, Derrick Walton, David Lighty

Winner Prediction

In their last four head-to-head matches, both the teams have gained success in two matches each. The team MOS is at the second position in the point table while ASV is at the 14th position in the league standings.  Currently, MOS has won four matches and ASV has gained success in two games from their recent played five matches. The current form of MOS and ASV is LWWWW and WLLWL, respectively. The difference between MOS and ASV is very huge that it can’t be covered easily. Though, MOS lost their last match but it is expected that they will cover that loss very easily in this upcoming match. So, there are high chances that CSKA Moscow may win this combat against Lyon-Villeurbanne with good scores.

