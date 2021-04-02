MOS vs KHM Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Scorecard Euro League

Finally, in the Euro League 2020-21, team CSKA Moscow (MOS) will be playing the opposite team Khimki Moscow BC (KHM). The match is scheduled to be played at 10:00 PM. It will be played in CSKA Universal Sports Hall, Moscow. Let’s start with the team MOS who has played a total of 17 matches in the league where they have won 12 matches and lost 5 matches. The team has played a match on 11th March against the team Olimpia Milano where the opponent team scored 84 points and team MOS stuck at 76 points and lost the match.

The team is at the first position in the league standings. On the other side, team KHM has played a total of 16 matches where they have won 8 matches and lost 8 matches. The team has recently played a match on 12th March against the team KK Crvena Zvezda. The opponent team scored 92 points and team KHM stuck at 81 points and lost the game. Let’s see if they win today’s match or not.

MOS vs KHM Live Score:

Match: MOSvs KHM Russian Basketball League 2020-21

Date: 2nd April

Time: 10:00 Pm

Venue: CSKA Universal Sports Hall, Moscow

CSKA Moscow (MOS) Squad:

Andrey Vorontsevich, johannes Voigtmann, Andrei Lopatin, Semen Antonov, Nikita Kurbanov, Howard Sant-Roos, Will Clyburn, Ivan Ukhov, Ron Baker, Darrun Hillard, Mike James, Kosta Koufo, Joel Bolomboy, Kyle Hines, Mikhail Kulagin, Janis Strelnieks, Daniel Hackett

Khimki Moscow BS (KHM) squad:

Evgeny Voronov, Vladislav Odinokov, Evgeny Valiev, Sergey Karasev, Egor Vyaltsev, Dairis Bertans, Vyacheslav, Sergey Monia, Jonas Jerebko, Dmitrii Kadoshnikov, Vladislav Sharapov, Alexey Shved, Devin Booker, Jordan Mickey, McCanov Timma, Errick Stefan

MOS vs KHM Dream 11 Prediction

The team MOS is leading by winning maximum matches in the league. They have played a match on 7th March against the team Tsmoki-Minsk where they have scored 101 points and the opponent team stuck at 67 points and team MOS won the match. The team is at the first position in the league standings. They are looking forward to continuing their winning streak as they won 4 matches out of 5.

The team KHM has played a match on 8th March against the team Zenit St. Petersburg where they scored 81 points and the opponent team stuck at 78 points and team KHMwon the match. There will be pressure on team Khimki Moscow BC to play today’s match. Let’s see if team KHM breaks their losing streak or not. To know more about this article stay connected to us.