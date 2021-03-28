ENTERTAINMENT

MOS VS KZN Live Score Dream 11 Team Prediction Lineups Top Picks Russian Basketball League

MOS VS KZN

At the moment’s Russian League 2020-21, we’ve got groups, UNICS Kazan taking part in in opposition to the group CSKA Moscow on twenty seventh March. The match is scheduled to be performed at 7:00 PM. The match can be performed in Basketball Corridor Enviornment. Let’s check out the efficiency of each the groups from the final performed matches. The group KZN has performed a complete of 16 matches the place they’ve gained 12 matches and misplaced 4 matches within the league. The group has lately performed a match on seventh March in opposition to the group Avtodor Saratov the place the group KZN has scored 110 factors and the opponent group scored 97 factors and misplaced the match.

MOS VS KZN

The group KZN is at second place within the league standings. They’re trying ahead to persevering with their successful streak by successful right this moment’s match. The group MOS has performed a complete of 18 matches the place they’ve gained 13 matches and misplaced 5 matches within the league. The group has performed a match on nineteenth March in opposition to the group Actual Madrid the place the opponent group scored 89 factors and the group MOS scored  96 factors and gained the match. The group is on the first place within the league standings.

MOS vs KZN Reside Rating:

Match: MOS vs KZN Russian League 2020-21
Date: twenty seventh March
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Basketball Corridor Enviornment

UNICS Kazan Squad:

John Holland, Okaro White, Nate Wolters, Dmitrii Uzinskii, Jordon Theodore, Pavel Antipov, Evgeny Kolesnikov, Pavel Sergeev, Zhbanov Georgy, Artem Klimenko, Jamar Smith, Isaiah Canaan, John Brown III, Jordon Morgan, Egor Kuleshov, Kostas Kaimakoglou

CSKA Moscow Squad:

Darrun Hillard, Ron Baker, Ivan Ukhov, Will Clyburn, Howard Sant-Roos, Nikita Kurbanov, Semen Antonov, Andrei Lopatin, Kosta Koufo, Joel Bolomboy, Kyle Hines, Andrey Vorontsevich, Johannes Voigtmann, Mike James, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Janis Strelnieks

KZN vs MOS Dream 11 Prediction:

The group MOS is on the first place within the league standings. The group has scored 80 runs in opposition to the group KK Mornar Bar on third February and the opponent group caught at 61 factors and misplaced the match. The group MOS has performed lately in opposition to the group Khimki Moscow on fifteenth March. The group has scored 92 factors the place the opponent group caught at 73 factors and misplaced the match.

The group MOS has all the time proven greater than common efficiency within the league and nonetheless preventing for the highest place. The group can be thrilling to play this match and it might be thrilling for the viewers to observe their favourite group win. Keep related to know extra about this text.

