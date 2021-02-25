ENTERTAINMENT

Mosagallu Telugu Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Posted on

Mosagallu is an upcoming Telugu film with Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. The action thriller was written and directed by Jeffrey G. Chin. Produced by AVA Entertainment, the film revolves around the world’s biggest IT scam. The film Mosagallu will be released in five regional languages ​​including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It is set for a summer release of 2021.

The trailer video of the film was released by Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi on 25 February 2021.

Click here to know Upcoming telugu movies

The director Jeffrey G. Chin
the creator Vishnu Manchu
The script Jeffrey G. Chin
The style Action drama
story Jeffrey G. Chin
Enacted Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Sunil Shetty
music Nivas
The cinematographer Sheldon chau
Editor Joe and Gautam Raju
Construction organization AVA Entertainment
Release date Summer 2021
Language: Hindi Telugu and english

First Look of Mosagallu Movie

Mosagallu Movie Cast

Mosagallu trailer

Watch the trailer of Mosagallu movie full video,

Mosagallu Telugu Movie Teaser

Watch the official teaser video of the movie Mosagallu released by Venkatesh Daggubati,

Mosagallu Movie Review

Mosagallu Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Aggrawal
Kajal Aggarwal as Anu
Kajal Aggarwal as Anu
Kajal Aggrawal

for more information Telugu cinema news, click here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });