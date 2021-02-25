Mosagallu Telugu Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Mosagallu is an upcoming Telugu film with Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. The action thriller was written and directed by Jeffrey G. Chin. Produced by AVA Entertainment, the film revolves around the world’s biggest IT scam. The film Mosagallu will be released in five regional languages ​​including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It is set for a summer release of 2021.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after visiting the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, particularly after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handsome products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

The trailer video of the film was released by Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi on 25 February 2021.

Click here to know Upcoming telugu movies

The director Jeffrey G. Chin the creator Vishnu Manchu The script Jeffrey G. Chin The style Action drama story Jeffrey G. Chin Enacted Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Sunil Shetty music Nivas The cinematographer Sheldon chau Editor Joe and Gautam Raju Construction organization AVA Entertainment Release date Summer 2021 Language: Hindi Telugu and english

First Look of Mosagallu Movie

Mosagallu Movie Cast

Mosagallu trailer

Watch the trailer of Mosagallu movie full video,

Mosagallu Telugu Movie Teaser

Watch the official teaser video of the movie Mosagallu released by Venkatesh Daggubati,

Mosagallu Movie Review

Mosagallu Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Aggarwal as Anu

Kajal Aggrawal

for more information Telugu cinema news, click here.