Mosagallu Trailer Date Locked – TheMiracleTech

Based on the true incidences of the massive technical assistance scandal, Mosagallu is Vishnu Manchu’s first Pan India film. The teaser of the film aroused curiosity as it talked about the IT scam in former US President Donald Trump’s speech. Now, the team is set to enter with a theatrical trailer to be held on February 25.

Vishnu Manchu has played the role of the head of the team of fraudsters behind the IT scam. In the poster, Vishnu looks wicked in a stylish avatar. Apparently, we are going to see some incredible and thrilling episodes in the trailer.

Mosagallu is directed by Jeffrey G. Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu himself. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Ruhi Singh as Vishnu’s sister and love interest respectively. As is known, Sunil Shetty is making his first film in Tollywood.

