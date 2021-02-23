ENTERTAINMENT

Mosagallu trailer on 25 February

Posted on
Mosagallu trailer on 25 February
Mosagallu trailer on 25 February

Manchu Vishnu And Kajal Aggrawal Coming up with an upcoming film Mosagallu, inspired by the world’s biggest IT scam which was unearthed in Mumbai a few years back. Nene Raju Nene Ministers Fame Kajal Aggarwal and Manchu Vishnu are the masterminds behind the scandal. Moshagallu producer Manchu plans to release it on March 19 to mark the birthday of Mohan Babu, father of Vishnu. The producers of Mosagallu are planning to release the trailer of the film on 25 February.

Mosagallu was played by Jeffrey Chin, while Sam C.S. performed the tune. Rohani Sharma | In the female lead role. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty Pan India is playing a powerful policeman named ACP Kumar in the film Mosagallu and is being bankrolled by Manchu Vishnu and AVA Entertainment himself.

Mosagallu debuted Sunil Shetty in Tollywood and apart from him, it also stars Navdeep and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. The film Musaagallu has been described as the most expensive film of Manchu Vishnu’s career.

The cybercrime thriller Mosagallu is set for release in the month of March.

Meanwhile Mohan Babu will appear in the upcoming film The Sun of India. Recently on the occasion of Miracle Day, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Mohan Babu.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });