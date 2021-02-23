Mosagallu trailer on 25 February

Manchu Vishnu And Kajal Aggrawal Coming up with an upcoming film Mosagallu, inspired by the world’s biggest IT scam which was unearthed in Mumbai a few years back. Nene Raju Nene Ministers Fame Kajal Aggarwal and Manchu Vishnu are the masterminds behind the scandal. Moshagallu producer Manchu plans to release it on March 19 to mark the birthday of Mohan Babu, father of Vishnu. The producers of Mosagallu are planning to release the trailer of the film on 25 February.

Mosagallu was played by Jeffrey Chin, while Sam C.S. performed the tune. Rohani Sharma | In the female lead role. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty Pan India is playing a powerful policeman named ACP Kumar in the film Mosagallu and is being bankrolled by Manchu Vishnu and AVA Entertainment himself.

Mosagallu debuted Sunil Shetty in Tollywood and apart from him, it also stars Navdeep and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. The film Musaagallu has been described as the most expensive film of Manchu Vishnu’s career.

The cybercrime thriller Mosagallu is set for release in the month of March.

Meanwhile Mohan Babu will appear in the upcoming film The Sun of India. Recently on the occasion of Miracle Day, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Mohan Babu.