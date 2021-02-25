ENTERTAINMENT

Mosagallu Trailer: Racy And Engaging – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

Mosagallu is the most expensive film by the protagonist Vishnu Manchu, who himself directed the project as a Pan India entertainer with Jeffrey G. Chin. In fact, the duration of the film required a higher budget and the trailer of the film was released some time back by megastar Chiranjeevi, where all the money was spent.

The Mosagallu trailer begins with Vishnu Manchu, who dreams big, changing his track from a good man to a cheater and wants to live a prosperous life forever. Based on a true story of the IT scandal that rocked the entire world, Vishnu plays the role of the team that was behind the IT scam.

Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, Navdeep and a few others are part of the team. On the other hand, ACP Kumar, played by Sunil Shetty, is assigned to catch the fraud in the case. The Mind game between the two talents forms the crucifix of the story.

The trailer is ritualistic and engaging with good technical values ​​and notable performances. Cinematography and music are handled by Sheldon Chau and Sam C.S. respectively.

The makers have announced the release of Mosagallu in multi-languages ​​soon.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });