Mosagallu Trailer: Racy And Engaging – TheMiracleTech

Mosagallu is the most expensive film by the protagonist Vishnu Manchu, who himself directed the project as a Pan India entertainer with Jeffrey G. Chin. In fact, the duration of the film required a higher budget and the trailer of the film was released some time back by megastar Chiranjeevi, where all the money was spent.

The Mosagallu trailer begins with Vishnu Manchu, who dreams big, changing his track from a good man to a cheater and wants to live a prosperous life forever. Based on a true story of the IT scandal that rocked the entire world, Vishnu plays the role of the team that was behind the IT scam.

Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, Navdeep and a few others are part of the team. On the other hand, ACP Kumar, played by Sunil Shetty, is assigned to catch the fraud in the case. The Mind game between the two talents forms the crucifix of the story.

The trailer is ritualistic and engaging with good technical values ​​and notable performances. Cinematography and music are handled by Sheldon Chau and Sam C.S. respectively.

The makers have announced the release of Mosagallu in multi-languages ​​soon.

