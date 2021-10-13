What do we call Mosambi in English?

English name for Mosambi is Sweet Lime.

The citrus fruit, also known as sweet lime, is a hybrid originating in the cross of a citron and a mandarin orange or from the crossing of a lemon and a sweet orange. The fruits are typically used for culinary purposes because their aromatic flavour makes them especially juicy and sour.

The fruit is small, green and lumpy. The juice has a pH of between 2 and 3, which makes it about as acidic as lemon or lime juice.

Sweet lime can be consumed in many ways: whole, in segments (often called “citrus caviar”), grilled with salt to make limoncello or mixed with sugar and mint leaves to make a drink called nimbu pani. It has now become popular in the West as a cordial, especially as an alternative to lemonade or limeade, because it is less sour than those fruit juices and does not contain high levels of citric acid.

What are the effects of drinking Mosambi juice on a daily basis?

If you drink mosambi juice every day, the following might happen:

Improves your mood and can be consumed in many ways.

Salads and desserts are also served with sweet lime wedges.

What is the best time to consume Mosambi juice?

The best time to drink mosambi juice is after it has been juiced. The juice should be clear and have a pleasant sour taste. After the first few days of drinking mosambi juice, you will notice an improvement in your mood. Drinking mosambi juice every day will also improve the taste of your other foods. Drinking mosambi juice for breakfast can help with weight loss, because it can suppress appetite. Drinking mosambi juice before working out could increase the efficacy of your workout.

Is Mosambi juice safe to drink at night?

Mosambi juice is made of the pulp left over from extracting juice from the Mosambi fruit. It is sometimes called “sweet lime.” You can drink Mosambi juice at any time, but you might find that it tastes better during the day.