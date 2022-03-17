- Moscow regrets the “bitter” suspension of the ExoMars mission (Roscosmos) – FRANCE 24FRANCE 24
- The European Space Agency decided to do without its cooperation with RussiaOrange News
- War in Ukraine: The ExoMars mission suspended after the cessation of cooperation with Russia, announces the ESA20 Minutes
- War in Ukraine: the ExoMars mission officially suspendedPoint
- DIRECT. Ukraine: at least 21 dead in a Russian strike near Kharkiv, announces the prosecutionL’Union
- See full coverage on Google News
Moscow regrets suspension "bitter" of the ExoMars mission (Roscosmos) • FRANCE 24 – FRANCE 24
By
Posted on