Moshurchak scores winner as Oilers take Game 5 3-2 in Drumheller – OkotoksOnline.com

*Written/Supplied by Ocotox Oilers (click link for video highlights)

Sam Moshurchak (Calgary, AB) had the game-winner during the second period as the Ocotox Oilers broke a 2-2 stalemate for a 3-2 win over hosts Drumheller Dragons in Game 5 of their AJHL on Saturday night . South Division semi-final series.

Jack McNaughton (Calgary, AB) continued his impressive run after the season, blocking 24 of 26 shots for the win, leading the Oilers 3–2 in the series and a berth in the AJHL South Finals. One win away.

Less than five minutes later, a centering pass from defenseman Logan Magowan (Calgary, AB) found rookie forward Austin Reschney (McAlene, SK) in front of the drumheller net; He managed to deflect the puck home to give the Oilers an early lead.