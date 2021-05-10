Most Asia-Pacific markets fall sharply after U.S. tech sell-off, Taiwan stocks down 3.8% – CNBC

Reflections of pedestrians on an electronics stock indicator at the window of a securities company in Tokyo, Japan.

SINGAPORE — Most Asia-Pacific markets came under pressure on Tuesday , following a sell-off in tech stocks that weighed down major U.S. indexes overnight.

Stocks in Taiwan led declines across the region, with the benchmark Taiex ending the trading session 3.79% lower.

Japanese stocks also recorded losses with Nikkei 225 shedding 3.08% at the close, while the Topix moved 2.37% lower. South Korea’s Kospi ended 1.23% lower.

In Australia, the ASX 200 inched down 1.06% ahead of the government’s budget announcement on Tuesday evening.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2% in late afternoon trade as Chinese tech stocks declined. Shares of food delivery giant Meituan plunged about 6% as authorities in Beijing continued to clamp down on internet firms, while tech giant Tencent fell 2.3%.

Mainland China markets, however, eked out some gains toward the end of Tuesday’s trading session. The Shanghai composite ended 0.4% higher and the Shenzhen composite inched up around 0.36% at the close.

China said Tuesday consumer prices in April jumped 0.9% from a year ago, slightly missing the 1% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. However, the producer price index rose 6.8%, beating the 6.5% projected by analysts polled by Reuters.