Most Eligible Bachelor OTT Release date, Digital and Satellite Rights Bagged By Star Maa

Telugu famous person Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film ‘Most eligible bachelor’ is scheduled to launch in the summertime. Heartwarming information for Akhil Akkineni’s fanbase. Persons are excited to see the teaser of ‘most eligible bachelor,’ which was launched on Sankranti 2021. let’s know extra about This.

Forged & crew

Bommarillu Baskar directs the film together with Gopi Sunder’s music. The movie starred Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde, Neha Sharma, Aamani, and Vennela Kishore. It’s produced by Bunny vas, Vasu Varma, Allu Aravind with GA2 photos.

Synopsis

This can be a Romantic comic film. The teaser begins with the character Harsha (Akhil Akkineni) asking others about their marriage life expectations. After getting unsatisfactory solutions, he’s in search of some ‘wild’ perspective. Then a humorist Vibha (Pooja Hegde), enters his life, and she or he captivates Harsha; from then, the love story begins. You’ll get to know the remainder of the story from the very premiered date of theatre declared by the manufacturing crew.

Akhil Akkineni appears extra assured in his forthcoming film, whereas Bommarillu Baskar anticipates a comeback after Parugu and Bommarillu.

The Telugu film is aimed to launch on nineteenth June 2021 in theatre after the cancellation of the preliminary scheduled date on 2nd April 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. In response to sources, the entire capturing of this film will likely be accomplished earlier than Summer season.

The satellite tv for pc rights of this film are 6.5 crores. Star MAA TV has obtained the satellite tv for pc rights, whereas the digital deal will likely be close to at hand quickly. There is no such thing as a such affirmation information relating to the OTT launch date and digital rights.

So keep tuned for the most recent updates.