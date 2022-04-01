Most Friendly First Round Matchups in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Ranked

The Philadelphia 76ers have six games to go in the 2021-22 regular season after a disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. The defeat dropped the Sixers to 46-30, good for fourth place in a tight Eastern Conference.

With so few games left, there are still many changes to how the Eastern standings will play out. As of now, only 2.5 games separate the first (Miami Heat) and fourth (Sixers) seeds. Not only this, the teams competing for a place in the play-in tournament are also face to face.

Since there is still a lot of uncertainty, it is unclear who Philly can see in the first round. If the playoffs begin today, the Sixers will be playing the Chicago Bulls, a team they dominated in the regular season. But looking at nature…