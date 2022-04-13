‘Most iconic voice in comedy’ Gilbert Gottfried (67) dies

In 2011, Gottfried got into trouble again with a series of jokes on Twitter about the tsunami in Japan. He tweeted, “Japan is ahead of the rest. They don’t go to the beach, the beach comes to them.” As a result of the jokes, he lost a commercial job as an insurance company’s mascot, the voice of a duck.

Speaking the voice of an imaginary bird was no stranger to Gottfried. He became famous for playing Iago Parrot in the English version of the Disney cartoon aladdin, the sidekick of the villainous Zafar. In addition, Gottfried played a few roles in Hollywood movies such as Beverly Hills Cop II in problem child.

Gottfried never regretted his harsh jokes. According to the comedian, what people needed most was such ice-breaking jokes: “In my view, comedy and tragedy always live in the same house.”