Most of Taiwan Warm Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Taipei, Apr 12 (CNA) The Central Weather Bureau predicted warm and generally sunny weather for much of Taiwan on Tuesday, but the Greater Taipei region and mountainous areas of western Taiwan could see rain in the afternoon.

The bureau predicted that daytime highs could reach 31–33 °C in the western part of Taiwan and 28–29 °C in the east, with a low of 21–23 °C for Tuesday night.

The bureau warned that sunny weather can contain ultraviolet rays that reach extreme or dangerous levels at noon, and urged people to take necessary precautions when spending time outside.

At the same time, it said that offshore Kinmen and Matsu islands as well as the west coast of Taiwan will have low visibility in the early morning and …