“Most white people and black people are awesome people”: Charles Barkley rips apart the Democratic and Republican parties for their polarizing policies | The SportsRush

"Most white people and black people are awesome people": Charles Barkley rips apart the Democratic and Republican parties for their polarizing policies

NBA legend Charles Barkley blasted politicians, both from the GOP and the Democratic party on Inside the NBA, for polarizing the country.

Charles Barkley has usually served as a voice of reason on political matters within the NBA community. The 16-year veteran hails from Alabama and has a very practical understanding and experience of how the heartland thinks.

Chuck has always blamed the entire political brass for dividing the country and diverting the public from bad governance. He rehashed this opinion on TV a few days ago with the same nuance:

“The one thing I took out of this was…man, I think most white people and black people are great people. I truly believe that in my heart. But I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other.”

“To keep their grasp of money and power, and divide and conquer. I truly believe in my heart that most black and white people are awesome people. But we’re so stupid for following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats.”

“And their only job is ‘Hey! Make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods, We all got money. Let’s make the blacks and whites not like each other. Let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other. And let’s strangle the middle class. I truly believe that in my heart.”

Where does Charles Barkley stand on the activism done by players?

Barkley has always been a firm advocate of players choosing their own paths and lifestyles. He ran an ad campaign at the peak of his powers in the early 90s, called ‘I’m not your role model’.

But instead of deflecting his potential, Barkley has risen to it on several occasions with regards to social justice. His takes on these matters within the studio always meet the issue head-on and address it. He also does real work to help black communities and other minorities.

Barkley’s old-school approach is something that endears him to every follower of the game.

