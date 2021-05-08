ENTERTAINMENT

Mother Day Special, Malika Arora and Terence Lewis Grace The Stage!

Grab the written episode update of the most entertaining dancing show “Super Dancer Chapter 4” on 8th May 2021. Tonight the show is going to be jammed up with lots of entertainment. You will definitely be going to enjoy tonight’s episode as the participants are ready to enthrall you with their enticing performances. The special guests on the show will be Malika Arora and Terence Lewis.

Malika is looking stunning in the red dress and she is flaunting in that red gown while Trenec is also looking handsome. Participants are all set to impress the guest tonight and they were practiced a lot so that they can save their spots and ‘win the battle tonight along with an immunity opportunity. There will be many fantastic performances tonight which will be going to make you enjoy the performances. The host Raghav has been seen cracking numerous jokes. Later he uses to call all the participants one by one.

He calls Amardeep and Amit on the stage. They will be tremendous and amazing the judges with their mesmerizing performance. Guest Malaika compliments them, “both of you are fabulous, your costume, song, and the dance steps are all remarkable. What you have done here is heat taking and you both win my heart.” While Terence says, “This is the Powerpack performance and you both make me stand. You guys are rocking and ‘sets the stage on fire.”

Later we will see the performance of “Pankaj and Pari” on a track “Kuch To Hai Tujhse Raabta”. They have performed contemporary style and their performance touches the heart of judges. Pari has been so perfect as her dance moves are so tremendous and enticing. She is a jackpot for the show as she is an amazing performer. Malika praises her by saying, “you are too small in size and this is amusing to see you dance like this.” Terence also praises her.

Later we will also be going to witness the stupendous performance of Tushar and Florida. They will be going to make all the judges amaze with their electrifying performance. Not only this the audience will also be going to enjoy numerous performances like this hence don’t forget to watch the show on Sony Tv at 8:00 pm.

