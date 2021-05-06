Mother did not know that she was pregnant, gave birth to a child on the plane

The flight was going from Utah to Honolulu in the US. This lady’s name is Lavinia coral. She was sitting on a flight with her family in the morning.

As the flight took off, after some time Lavinia started getting a labor pan. After which the flight attendants helped Lavinia, and in a short time they gave birth to a premature son. Actually, this child was born in the seventh month.

Dr. Glenn and Lenny Bamfield Amanda Beading and Mimi Hu were there at this time. However, he did not have any special equipment. But he separated the child from the mother’s navel only with the lace of the shoe. And with the help of the smartwatch, they checked Baby’s heartbeat. During this time he found that the child is absolutely healthy.