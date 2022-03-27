Mother’s Day 2022: Irish celebrities are all smiles as they step out with kids at Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiere

Celebrities stepped out this morning for the Irish premiere of new film Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Among the mummies were Virgin Media’s Karen Koster and her children Finn, JJ and Eve, celebrating their Mother’s Day morning in cinema style at Dublin’s Odeon Cinema in Point Square.

Teacher-turned-RTE presenter Amir O’Neill was all smiles as he was pictured with his daughter Sonny, while influencer and entrepreneur Rosie Connolly partied with her husband Paul Quinn and their kids Remy, Harry and Reuben.

Read more:Top 10 Most Memorable Dancing With The Stars Moments Before The Grand Finale

Louise McSharey was also in attendance with her children, while Fair City actor McLean Burke stepped out with partner Kat Nolan.

Today FM’s Ray Foley was also seen heading…