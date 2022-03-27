Mother’s Day 2022: Why is the date different in the UK and why does it change every year?

Mother’s Day, also known as Mothering Sunday, is known for spring to fall, but the date changes every year.
Today (Sunday, March 27), is the first festival in the last two years where there will be no restrictions due to the COVID pandemic.
Many families look forward to being together and making up for lost time.
Here, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Mother’s Day 2022.
Why does the date of Mother’s Day change every year?
Mother’s Day in the UK is associated with Easter, so like this holiday, the date of Mother’s Day…