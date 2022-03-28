Mother’s Day babies: Babies who made their mom’s special day a little more wonderful

It was a Mother’s Day to remember these Northeast families as they welcomed their new arrivals.

Three mothers, including 34-year-old Zoe Deitch, were among those who gave birth at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary and Sunderland Royal on Sunday. Zoe welcomed their second daughter, their little girl Heidi Annabelle, into the world at 12.02.

Washington’s mother told Chronicle Live that her due date was March 22, but she was overjoyed to give birth to Heidi on Mother’s Day.

Speaking about the experience, Zoe said: “This is our second little girl and it was great, the birthing center. The staff were so kind and helpful.”







(image submitted by user)



Katherine Ferguson, 21, gave birth to her first child on Sunday morning.