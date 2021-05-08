Mother’s Day celebrations: Celebrate Mother’s Day at home due to lock down

You are away from your mother and even if you do not want to meet the mother on this special day, but if you want, you can also stay away and give happiness to the mother on this special day and make them feel special. So let us know how we can celebrate May 9 i.e. Mother’s Day by staying at home –

To make Mother’s Day special, plan a special bed tea for your mother and then make a breakfast of their choice.

If they go for washing, then before putting all clothes in the washing machine, put them to dry. In this way, give them the title of Queen of the House for today. Enjoy everyone at home.

If you are away from your mother, you can send them a cake or card. This gift will remind them of you and they will feel special.

To make the day special, you can sit with your mother and watch any movie, web series or serial of her choice on TV.