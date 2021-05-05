Mother’s Day is coming soon, know the importance of this day

Sundays are celebrated every year on the second week of May. This year, this special day will be celebrated on 9 May. Celebrating this day is to honor and thank the mother in return for her selfless service and love. Let’s know where and why it started to celebrate this special day first.



On May 9, 1914, American President Woodrow Wilson passed a law stating that Mother’s Day would be celebrated on every second Sunday of May.

After this, Mother’s Day was celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May in America, India and many countries. Mother’s Day was first introduced to celebrate America. American activist Ana Jarvis loved her mother very much.