Mother’s Day OS – Kyu re? Vansh’s feelings

Hii! So here I am with my 2nd OS on mother’s Day hope you all like it

I don’t think so but these are all my feelings.

Vansh’s POV

My ma, my life, my everything that I had. She gave me life, she taught to me how to leave. But why did she leave me? This is not fair. She took a promise to keep my sisters safe from this evil world. But what about me? Why did you leave me ma? You are now replaced by mom. She taught me everything you had to. She raised me like her own child. She was always there for me. But why did you leave me? I had never thought to live without you ma. But I had to. Why is this life so hard? I am paralyzed ma. I have no feelings. I know I should feel things. This feeling kills me inside. Riddhima is the one after you who I love the most. She didn’t even ever had Mother’s love. Aren’t we really made in heaven? Riddhima would be so happy to meet you. You will be too. She is the perfect one for me.

POV ends

Vansh goes to his piano to take his mind out of it.

Jal tarang si hasi teri

Sunai de aaj bhi

Khushboo teri reh gayi

Tere jaane ke baad bhi

Ghar ka wo kona tera

Soona bichhauna tera

Teri gair maujoodgi mai bhi

Lage hona tera

Kyu re? Kyu re?

Kar gaya tanha mujhe side

Kyu re? Kyu re?

Kaanch ke lamhon ke reh gaye,

Reh gaye choore

Teri cheeze ab bhi wese hi rakhta hun

Baitha sannate mai unko takta hun

Jab lautegi tab tak rasta dekhunga

Uske alawa kar bhi kya sakta hun

Ungli se mujhko phir se

Suljhaane dena apne

Guchhe ghunghrele baalon ke bhoore

Kyu re? Kyu re?

Kar gaya tanha mujhe aise

Kyu re? Kyu re?

Kaanch ke lamhon ke reh gaye

Reh gaye choore

Riddhima was at the back listening to everything he said. To covered her hand with her mouth crying and trying not to disturb him. She wasn’t able to control her emotions and hugged Vansh tightly. They both shared a hug and consolidated each other.

Hope you all like it. It’s mothers Day and for me my mother is the strongest and she gave us love of a mother and a father after his death. Love you mumma🖤🖤