Mother’s Day OS – Kyu re? Vansh’s feelings

Hii! So here I am with my 2nd OS on mother’s Day hope you all like it

I don’t think so but these are all my feelings.
Vansh’s POV
My ma, my life, my everything that I had. She gave me life, she taught to me how to leave. But why did she leave me? This is not fair. She took a promise to keep my sisters safe from this evil world. But what about me? Why did you leave me ma? You are now replaced by mom. She taught me everything you had to. She raised me like her own child. She was always there for me. But why did you leave me? I had never thought to live without you ma. But I had to. Why is this life so hard? I am paralyzed ma. I have no feelings. I know I should feel things. This feeling kills me inside. Riddhima is the one after you who I love the most. She didn’t even ever had Mother’s love. Aren’t we really made in heaven? Riddhima would be so happy to meet you. You will be too. She is the perfect one for me.
POV ends
Vansh goes to his piano to take his mind out of it.
Jal tarang si hasi teri
Sunai de aaj bhi
Khushboo teri reh gayi
Tere jaane ke baad bhi
Ghar ka wo kona tera
Soona bichhauna tera
Teri gair maujoodgi mai bhi
Lage hona tera
Kyu re? Kyu re?
Kar gaya tanha mujhe side
Kyu re? Kyu re?
Kaanch ke lamhon ke reh gaye,
Reh gaye choore
Teri cheeze ab bhi wese hi rakhta hun
Baitha sannate mai unko takta hun
Jab lautegi tab tak rasta dekhunga
Uske alawa kar bhi kya sakta hun
Ungli se mujhko phir se
Suljhaane dena apne
Guchhe ghunghrele baalon ke bhoore
Kyu re? Kyu re?
Kar gaya tanha mujhe aise
Kyu re? Kyu re?
Kaanch ke lamhon ke reh gaye
Reh gaye choore
Riddhima was at the back listening to everything he said. To covered her hand with her mouth crying and trying not to disturb him. She wasn’t able to control her emotions and hugged Vansh tightly. They both shared a hug and consolidated each other.

Hope you all like it. It’s mothers Day and for me my mother is the strongest and she gave us love of a mother and a father after his death. Love you mumma🖤🖤

Passionate cover singer…🌠
Penning something new🌠
Immj2 Fan 🌠

