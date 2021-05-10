ENTERTAINMENT

Mother’s Day special: Aly Goni is renovating his old house in Jammu for his mom

There was not a day when he did not talk about his family during his stay in the “Bigg Boss” house. And when he got a chance to speak to his sister and his mother, he couldn’t hold back his tears. That’s Aly Goni for you, a complete family man. Ever since the show got over, the actor has spent most of his days with his family and will be celebrating Ramzan too with them.

His mom recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, and the actor is devastated that he can’t be with her even though he is in Jammu. “She tested positive a while back, but with the blessings of Allah, she is fine. I wish her a speedy recovery, and I am just waiting to see her, can’t wait to hug her and kiss her,” he added.

Talking about his mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Aly said, “I have learned a lot from my mom. The most important thing she has taught me is to always be ready for the worst. If good time is rolling, you should still be mentally prepared for the worst because you never know when and how it will come to shock you, so always keep yourself prepared for the worst.”

“She has also taught me to give back to society in whatever way I can. She used to tell me whatever you have, you must share a part of it with others, and I will keep doing it for the rest of my life,” he added.

The young actor admitted that he was a pretty naughty kid and would always get an earful from his mother, but then she had her way of persuading him. “She would surprise me by making my favourite dishes, and I loved that about her,” he shared.

Aly also revealed that he has always given his mother whatever she has wished for. So what are you gifting her this Mother’s Day? “She wanted our old house in Jammu to get renovated so this Mother’s Day that is the only gift I am giving her. I have already started with the renovation, and I am trying to give it a unique and new style. It is going to be the best gift for her,” he wrapped up.

