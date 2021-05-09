Mother’s Day Special Event Matrudevobhava On Zee Telugu 9th May 2021 Episode Highlights!

Zee Telugu is one of the most entertaining channels as it provides quality entertainment to its viewers. The channel is all set to make this Mother’s Day really special by broadcasting a mother-special reality show “Matrudevobhava”. This will be going to be a Sunday special episode for the viewers while they can reduce their stress on the weekdays and enjoy the show along with their family. Zee Telugu also going to telecast a fresh fiction show titled “Oohalu Gusagusalade” on Monday.

The show is gonna be jammed up with lots of entertainment such as dance, singing, and some stand-up comedies. The queen of dance Sudha Chandran, we will see her performing on the “Morning Raga Song”. Not only this we will also be going to witness a power pack performance of Television Super Satr Prabhakar who will be seen celebrating 22 years of marriage. Later the real-life heroes of the society including (first lady mechanic of Telangana) and Yamuna Pathak (motivational speaker), will be going to ease the entire ladies and all womanhood.

The audience is also going to enjoy the performances of their favorite tv Celebes Ashika, Aoshwaraya, Anusha, and Pratap. They will be going to make you all cheer the show and enjoy your Sunday. The show will be going to be at Air at 5 pm on May 9th, 2021 only on Zee Telugu.

Don’t forget to watch the show and stay tuned to Zee Telugu at 5 pm on May 9th, while enjoy and celebrate Mothers Day. You can enjoy the show along with your ‘mother and they will be also going to get inspired by the speech of renowned ladies. Our favorite tv stars are going to give gratitude to our mothers. Meghana Raami is going to share her moments of motherhood, she shares her experience and says how it feels when you blessed with a child and this is the most precious and unique feeling in the world.

Stay tuned at 5:00 pm and don’t miss out on any single moment of the show and how your favorite celebs are going to bring some of the heartfelt moments. The show is an ode to all the mothers and is expected to be jammed up with full of happiness and fun.