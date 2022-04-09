Moto G22 With 50MP Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Prices, Specifications And More

Motorola has refreshed its G-smartphone series with the Moto G22 in India. The budget smartphone comes with quad rear cameras and a 90Hz LCD display and aims to rival notable brands like Realme and Xiaomi with the latest offering. Sadly, the phone comes in a single storage model, though customers can expand the internal memory with a microSD card. The phone also carries a big 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G22 Price in India

The Moto G22 price in India has been set at Rs 10,999 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Customers can choose between Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green colours. It will go on sale between April 13 and 14 on Flipkart.

Moto G22 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto G22 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution…