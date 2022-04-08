Moto G22 With Near-stock Android 12 Launched. Check Price And Features

Motorola has today launched Moto G22 with a renewed design, a 6.5 inch 90Hz refresh rate display, along with a 16MP selfie, 50MP quad-camera system, and a large battery supported by a 20W TurboPower charger. Moto G22 comes with Android 12 out-of-the-box experience.

Moto G22 uses quad camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide camera in this segment. The ultra-wide camera lens squeezes 4x more and the depth sensor is designed to turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits. It has a 50MP main camera sensor. Moto G22 comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G22 comes with out of the box near-stock Android 12 which gives an ad-free experience. Motorola also delivers its proprietary Business Grade security with ThinkShield for mobile…