Moto G60 and G20 Leaked Design, Price in India Specifications Key First Look Online Images

Again, the most genuine and popular company is all set to expand its series. Yes, we are talking about Motorola because recently the company decided to launch its two phones in G-Series. The company will be very soon launching its new models Moto G60 and Moto G20. If we talk about the models then Moto G60 will be expected to be the premium device for the users and also offers a very genuine variety of specifications. On the other hand, Moto G20 will be coming to offer a very decent price of value. The specifications of the smartphones are extremely awesome and superb.

The company had launched two models already named the Moto G10 Power, and the Moto G30. If we talk about the Moto G60 then it will be coming with a Punch hole display. On the other hand, Moto G20 featuring a waterdrop notch with very think bezels around the corners. Moto G60 featuring a rectangular camera portion were three large camera sensors with an LED flashlight fixed by the company. The design of the Moto G20 appearing similar to the Moto G30 with a rectangular camera module. Let us also tell you that both the smartphone will be featuring fingerprint sensors.

Another report also said that Moto G60 will be featuring a 108-megapixel camera to give a very genuine experience to all the users. Moto G60 also coming with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display. The variant of Moto G60 also gives a variety to choose from in 4GB RAM variant and 6GB RAM variant with 64GB Storage and 128GB Storage. Also, the smartphone will be expected to powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732. The battery backup of the smartphone is 6000mAh which is extremely superb and giving a very genuine experience to all the users.

If we talk about Moto G20 then the company offering the smartphone in budget-friendly stock. The smartphone is very genuine for those who want to get a very brilliant piece at a very affordable range of price. Many superb features will be coming in Moto G20 and a very huge number of people are want to use it once. The company will notify all the people who want to purchase the new model as soon as possible. Otherwise, we will aslo update the launch date when any information hit the internet by the officials. So, stay tuned with us and get every single detail related to the technology.