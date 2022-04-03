MotoGP. Alex Espargaro Wins Argentine Grand Prix, Fabio Quartaro Comes Out Disappointed

Poleman on Saturday, winner on Sunday. Alex Espargaro (Aprilia) honored his formidable weekend by winning the Argentine Grand Prix, his first victory in MotoGP. The Spanish rider, who had set the fastest time at the end of qualifying, showed character as Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac) caused a lot of trouble, especially from the first turn to take the reins of the race.

A hard blow that didn’t keep his head underwater for Alex Espargaro, who followed his compatriot very closely before succeeding…