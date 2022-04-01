MotoGP in Argentina: the seal of Valentino Rossi, the legend who admires Maradona

MotoGP Returns to Argentina after two cancellations and will do so without the Italian pilot Valentino RossiOne of the pilots who received the most affection from the Argentine public, not only because it was a motorcycle legendbut also because he twice stayed with the national race and because he accepted His love for Argentina and for Diego Armando Maradona,

Rossi, Retired from activity from 2021, a fan of football and a former world champion with the Argentina national team. both of them they met in 2008 When was the Misano Grand Prix held? There, “fluff“went to say hi”doctor“Before the start and in the frog when the competition ended.

The initial meeting was recorded by a photographer’s camera…