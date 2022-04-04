MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi makes his debut as a motor racing driver

Motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi began a new chapter in his career on Sunday, making his debut in the GT class. of motorsport in Italy with 17th place at the Imola circuit.

At 43, he still has things to learn: On his debut with Belgium’s WRT team, Rossi made a small mistake boxesBecause he couldn’t find his garage despite the mechanics’ cues, he had to go back on the track to have his teammate leave his place and re-enter a lap later.

Although that mistake made the team Rossi, Swiss Nico Müller and Belgian Friedrich Verwisch, their training was taken as a funny anecdote. That’s when Rossi finally let go of the wheel.

Nine time world champion…