MotoGP makes Argentina a public tremor

The Governor of Santiago del Estero Province, Gerardo Zamora, Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Tourism Promotion, Riccardo Sosa, CEO of Dorna Sport, Carmelo Espeleta and OSD’s Promoter, Orli Taranova attended the press. Conference held today at Termad de Rio Hondo International Racetrack.

Provincial Governor Gerardo Zamora highlighted the economic impact of MotoGP in Las Termas de Rio Hondo, Santiago Capital and Tucumán, with thousands of tourists arriving from different parts of the world arriving to enjoy the event.



He thanked the national government for its accompaniment and Azpeleta for once again choosing the venue for one of the largest sporting events on the planet.