MotoGP. of Argentina suspended the activity of the GP on Friday

load audio player

Promoters of the MotoGP World Championship have announced the postponement of Friday’s season of the Argentine Grand Prix, which will focus on practice and qualifying on Saturday and race on Sunday.

as already reported Motorsport.comOne of five planes that were to travel from Indonesia’s Lombok Island to Tukuman, the airport closest to the circuit, didn’t arrive last saturday when he was expected, Initially, a new flight with another aircraft was scheduled to arrive in Argentina at noon this Thursday, transferring material to the circuit during the afternoon.

The teams that have been affected include Ducati, VR46, Grassini, Yamaha, RNF, KTM, Tec3 and Suzuki.