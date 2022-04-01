MotoGP overall happy with Spielberg chicken

Following a request from the pilots and Dorna, Red Bull Ring Circuit began work on reducing the MotoGP arrival speed to 3 turns. The clash between Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco in 2020 had already sounded the alarm, but last year’s events, including the crash of Dani Pedrosa in two new races, have completed the necessary changes.

A chicken has therefore been built at Turn 2 at the edge of the main layout which will remain the same for Formula 1, but will no longer be taken up by MotoGP. The pilots would thus pass in a sequence of two left-right turns every 90 degrees, slowing their speed significantly before fleeing towards turn 3.

The general sentiment of pilots is rather positive, with many of them stressing the need to put safety first. “It sure is much better because we…