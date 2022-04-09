MotoGP-style F1 Australian GP?

load audio player

As part of a bid to improve the chances of spectacle and overtaking at the modified Albert Park circuit, the FIA ​​has increased the number of DRS zones to four, a feat never before seen in F1.

Two weeks before the 2022 Australian GP, ​​in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc played a curious game to see who had DRS, braking in places where they were going flat out so as not to be first. Detection point, so it is feared that something similar will be repeated.

Red Bull Team Boss, Christian Hornersays that the Great Circus should be aware of the role of the mobile wing in the race, because it is very easy to overtake …