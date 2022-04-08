Motorola Moto G22 arrives in India with faster charging, sales begin April 13

The Motorola Moto G22 unveiled last month debuted today in India. It comes in a single 4GB/64GB memory configuration with two color options – Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue. There’s also a third version called Mint Green arriving later, while the Pearl White model has been skipped for the Indian market.

The Moto G22 is priced at INR10,999 ($145/€135) and will go on sale in India through Flipkart starting April 13. However, the company is offering a discount of INR1,000 ($13/€12) on purchases made till April 14.