Smartphone maker Motorola has launched Moto G22 in India. The Moto G22 comes with a hole-punch display design and quad rear cameras. It also includes a 90Hz display as well as a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to 37.8 hours on a single charge. Moto G22 competes with Redmi 10, Infinix Note 11S, Realme C25Y and Samsung Galaxy M12.

Moto G22 price

Moto in India…