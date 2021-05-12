Motorola wants to bring remote wireless charging tech to its phones – Engadget

Under Lenovo, Motorola has carved a niche for itself in the competitive Android market by mostly making no-frills devices like Moto One 5G Ace and Moto G Sylus. The company’s most popular phones skip on features like wireless charging all so that they can end up costing less. So that’s what makes Motorola’s latest announcement so intriguing. It’s partnering with a company called Guru Wireless to bring proprietary remote wireless charging technology to its phones. The two haven’t provided many details on their partnership, but Guru says it will work with Motorola to meet its “rigorous requirements of quality, power efficiency and safety.”

Several different companies and startups have been trying to make remote wireless charging a reality since 2015, with little to show for those efforts outside of some fancy prototypes. That makes Motorola’s partnership with Guru something of a moonshot, but then it’s no stranger to trying out new ideas and seeing what sticks. After all, this is the company that gave us Moto Mods and a foldable display Razr, nor is this Motorola’s first foray into the technology. At the start of the year, it showed off a demo of a device reportedly called the Motorola One Hyper charging two Moto Edge phones remotely — though it’s not clear if it worked with Guru on that project. It also isn’t alone in trying to integrate the technology into its devices. This year, Xiaomi showed off its Mi Air Charge Technology, claiming it could one day remotely charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Update 3:09PM ET: Added a mention of Motorola’s long-distance charging demo.