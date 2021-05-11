Mouna Raagam 11th May 2021 Written Update: Manohar gives fitting reply to Karthick family

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sakthi is thinking about her good memories with her mom. She reminds her mom song. Karthick visits hospital and meet the doctor. He enquires about Karthick health details. He says to him that his song was hit. His wife is his great fan of him. Karthick says to him that he is here to meet one girl. He has no idea about patient name but her daughter name is Sathya. Her mom surgery completed recently. He recognizes her. Nurse calls Sakthi and questions her Is she eat anything? She says to her not yet. Nurse give one lunch box to her and asks Sakthi to eat it. She questions her Is she buy it for her? Nurse says to her she didn’t buy it but someone close to her wished to see her eating on time. Karthick says to doctor that he can’t able to help Sakthi through money.

But he wishes to check her health details at least. Doctor informs to him that she is alright. He questions him Is he know them? He nods. He question him why didn’t he informed this before? He asks doctor to take care of her. He asks to him Is he can allow her to meet her mom? He informs to Karthick that she is in observation. If he need he will arrange everything to meet her. Karthick says to him no need let’s her take rest. He will meet her later.

Sakthi notices Karthick there and feels emotional. Sakthi thinks that Karthick bring food for her. Manohar calls Sheela to come near him. She questions him what’s it all? He asks her about her son? Sheela informs to him that Tharun went out but Varun is here. He asks her to call him. Sheela questions him what’s it all? Manohar says to them that Varun marriage invitation came. Sheela questions him how did he arranged it all soon? He informs to him that he arranged it all in morning itself. Varun shares to him that it’s looking beautiful. Sheela comments that Manohar age reduced after Varun agreed for the marriage.

Sheela questions him let’s go and fix auditorium. He informs to her that he booked it already and he booked thr best chef for his marriage. Sheela complaints that he didn’t allow her to do any work. Manohar says to her that she has one important job to do. Let’s go and give invitation to Karthick family. Sheela says why should they go there after cutting all ties with them.

Manohar says to him that he challenged him. He wants to prove them that he arranged marriage for Varun like he challenged him. Its their wish to give their daughter to whom? But they insulted Varun alot after they came to know about his problem. He wants to prove them that he find out a girl whom understand Varun well. They leaves from there. Varun takes the invitation and starts it happily.

Rukmani questions Sruthi Is she need juice? She deny it. Kadhambari informs to her that mechanic will come tomorrow to repair AC. She questions her how will she sleep today it will be hot. Rukmami asks her to sleep in her room. Sruthi deny it reasoning she will torture her by singing and ask her to take video and upload in social media. She complaints that she is singing well she has many followers too. Karthick comes there. Rukmani says to her she will sing now and let’s check how fans are reacting to it. Sruthi says that everyone will scare to hear it.

Manohar and Sheela comes there. Rukmani teases him that he came there after challenging them. She questions him doesn’t he get any girl for his son? She asks Kadhambari to say strictly to him they won’t give Sruthi to Varun.

Manohar says that he is not fool to take their daughter to his son. He is here to inform them that he arrange his son marriage. Rukmani teases him and says don’t be joke like this. No one will dare to give girl hand to his son. Sruthi drops Rukmani. Manohar says that he cams here to apologise to them on that day but they insulted him. Sheela asks him to stop taking that topic. Manohar says to them that he find a girl who. Perfect for his son. She is too good comparing to Sruthi. It’s good they back off from the alliance or he would have missed a girl like her.

Manohar gives the invitation to him but he didn’t take it. He throws it down. He says to him that he is here to prove them that he won in the challenge. He asks them to don’t come to attend the wedding.

Episode end.