Mouna Raagam 13th May 2021 Written Update: Sakthi is in dilemma

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Kadhambari questions Karthick why did his expression changed? Is he feeling bad for Sathya? Is he don’t like her marrying Varun? She questions him why is he showing care on her? Karthick leaves from there without answering to anything. Rukmani says that Karthick is upset. Even Sathya is not hesitate to marry Varun. Sruthi says that mom gave good news to her. Her happiness having no bounds now.

Kadhambari thinking about it. Sheela asks Sakthi to leave. She questions her how will she leave leaving her mom behind? Sheela says to her that doctor not allowing her to meet mom so it’s better to stay in her house instead of waiting outside of her room. Sakthi says to her that she will at least feel her mom is with her. Sheela says to her that she is worrying unnecessarily. Manohar asked doctor to take a special care on her.

Nothing will change if she stays here. She is not a normal person now but their house soon to be daughter in law. Her mom is not going to know that she is waiting outside. Sakthi asks her to postpone the wedding to her mom open her eyes. Sheela says to her that they printed invitations and booked hall. They even invited all person then how will the postpone this marriage? Sakthi says to her that she is feeling guilty to marry him while her mom is in this state. Sheela says to her circumstances is not favor to them. Sheela assures to her that they will perform her marriage once again after her mom got well.

Sheela explains to Sakthi that she is not doing any wrong things. She saved her mom and Varun life through this marriage. Because of her that family is happy. She asks her to go with her. She says to her that she is going to see her mom one more time. She cries seeing Mallika there. Sakthi comes back to her. Sheela says to her that Mallika used to say that she suffered a lot in childhood days. It’s all destiny she came here to work here. She is going to be happy hereafter. Her all suffering is over.

Nothing to worry about money. Sakthi informs to nurse and leaves from there. Sruthi is dancing in her room. Rukmani comes there and questions her why is she dancing now? She says to her that she is so happy now. She says to her that she is happy because Sathya is going to get married. If she marry Varun then Tharun will definitely marry her without option. Rukmani questions her how will he agree to marry her? She informs to her that Tharun will get angry on Sathya after she married to Varun. She will use this chance to marry him.

Rukmani adds that she is worry about her position in that house after she marry to Tharun. She questions her how will Manohar accept this marriage? She says to her that no problem if Tharun accept to marry her then Manohar can’t able to do anything in it. They starts dancing again. Sheela asks Sakthi to stay in one room.

She says to her that she will bring all necessary items to her here. She asks to her Is she need anything go eat? She deny it. She asks her to take rest. Sakthi says to her that she is feeling sad leaving her mom alone. She felt her mom is near by when she was in hospital. Sheela says to her don’t confuse anything. She will be alright soon. Sakthi thinks that she is doing everything for her mom but it ended up like this.

Karthick is thinking about Sakthi. He thinks that he don’t like Sruthi is marrying Varun just like that he can’t able to see Sathya marrying Varun. He is considering Sathya is like his daughter because she is resembling Sakthi. He can’t able to accept this marriage. He was the one take her here. He is feeling that he spoiled her life. He doubts why did she agree to marry him. Karthick visits Hospital and meet the doctor. He enquires to doctor about Sathya mom’s state.

Doctor assures to him that she is doing well. He questions him does he know her? He says to her that she is working in his school. She is suffering alone that’s why he is here to enquire about her mom health. Karthick starts search for Sakthi in that hospital. He questions the nurse about Sathya. She informs to him that groom family taken her from here for marriage. He questions her Is her mom alone here? She informs to him that they appoint special nurse to take care of her. She reveals to him that Manohar helped her for Sakthi mom surgery.

Episode end.