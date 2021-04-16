Mouna Raagam 16th April 2021 Written Update: Sruthi searches for Tharun

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Sheela will get shock to listen to that Manohar confessed all reality to Karthick. Karthick misunderstood that he tried to wreck Sruthi’s life. Sheela questions him why didn’t he inform to him that Barun has small downside. If he takes drugs then he will likely be alright. Manohar says to her that he tried many time to clarify him however nothing labored out. Karthick just isn’t within the state to hear him. He obtained indignant on him. Sheela explains to him that Karthick could disenchanted to see Varun in that state. He’ll perceive him quickly. Manohar says to her that he already wished to share all reality with him. However she cease him. Now he’s pondering that he betrayed him. He requested him to depart the workplace. He felt humiliated there.

Manohar fears that Karthick could breaks his friendship with him. Sheela assures to him nothing will occur like this. Manohar leaves from there. Sheela feels completely satisfied to know the incident. She needs to see Karthick avoiding him. She thinks that Manohar by no means tries to consider her. Let his household endure in entrance of her. She needs to see them in distress. Barun asks her to offer the medication to him. She nods. Sheela thinks that Varun gained’t get properly until he cease taking this drugs. He’ll face the worst. Sakthi crying desirous about her mother’s state. She pleads together with her mother to don’t go away her.

Tharun comes there with meals. He asks Sakthi to take meals, reasoning she didn’t take something to eat. Sakthi asks him to depart that place. Tharun says to her that he’s right here with out disturbing her. Sakthi says to him that he’s right here leaving his birthday perform behind. She asks him to take pleasure in along with his associates. Tharun says to her clearly that he gained’t go away with out figuring out about her mother’s well being issues. Sruthi calls to him. He doubts why is she calling him?

Sruthi thinks could Sathya accepted Tharun’s love. She begins to really feel nervous. She once more tries to name him. However he ignores her name. Subsequent day Tharun notices Sakthi is sleeping in ready bench in sitting place. He tries to wake her up. He provides tea to her. He says to her that she didn’t eat meals yesterday. At the very least drink this tea. Sakthi asks him to depart from there. He once more repeats to her that he gained’t go away with out figuring out about her mother well being state. Physician comes there.

Sakthi questions him about her mother’s state? He informs to her that he checked her studies. She is in important stage. She wants speedy surgical procedure. She already crossed the stage of taking drugs. Sakthi will get shock to listen to it. She questions him how a lot she must pay for surgical procedure? He asks her to pay 5 lakhs. Sakthi fears how will she gather that top quantity in brief time. She asks him to offer a while to her. He informs to her it’s already too late!

Sruthi goes in automotive and pondering why didn’t Tharun attend her name? She goes to the occasion perform. She enquires to the supervisor Is Tharun go away this place? They informs to her that everybody left from there. Sruthi learns from his associates that Tharun left the occasion. He didn’t reached to residence but! Tharun asks Shakthi to Don’t fear he can pay the quantity. Sakthi refuses to simply accept his assist, reasoning if she accepts his cash they she ought to settle for his love too. Tharun asks Sakthi to don’t examine each. He asks her to simply accept his assist. Sakthi refuses to simply accept his assist and asks him to depart from there. Karthick questions Kadhambari about Sruthi? She informs to her that Sruthi went out. Karthick scolds her for sending her out on this state. Manohar comes there.

Episode finish