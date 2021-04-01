Mouna Raagam 1st April 2021 Written Update: Sakthi shifts to Tharun’s outhouse. – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Mouna Raagam 1st April 2021 Written Update: Sakthi shifts to Tharun's outhouse.

Mouna Raagam 1st April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

The episode starts with Sakthi prays to god. She asks Mallika to take medicine and take rest. She gives lunch pack to Sakthi. She about to leave Suguna comes there. Sakthi enquires her about her well about. Suguna questions them why will they vacate the house. Sakthi informs to her that they are searching for new house. Suguna asks them to leave immeadietly. Mallika asks to her where will we leave out of the blue? Sakthi is in her young age. Suguna says to her that she just allowed them to stay here just for her. Mallika doubts why is she talking like this.

Sakthi says to Mallika lets shift to Tharun’s outhouse. Doesn’t she said yesterday if we don’t get new house let’s think about it. Mallika deny it and says to her we can shift to somewhere else. Sakthi says to her we won’t get house in one day. Let’s stay there and leaves from there after her surgery. Mallika asks to her how will they stay in their house. Sakthi says to her its their outhouse. Only we will be there. Sakthi asks her to agree with it reasoning we have no option left. Mallika nods to her. Sakthi says to her she will talk with Tharun about it and let’s shift to their in evening.

Varun is sitting in hall with Manohar. Sheels is talking with someone in phone. Manohar asks to her who is in phone? Sheela informs to him that her friend’s son got job in U.S. Tharun comes there and bids bye to them. Sheela asks him to take breakfast but he refuses to take reasoning busy. He left from there. Sheela complaints that Tharun is also behaving like Varun. Manohar says that he got responsibility and adds he has interest on music. Varun says that passion and work are same so he is like that. Manohar agrees with him. Sheela says that she used to be busy in taking care of Varun and Tharun in childhood. But after they grown up both started going to office now she is feeling alone here. Varun reminds him about Tharun’s birthday. Manohar says Is he has any idea for Tharun’s birthday. Varun replies as no. Varun says that we want to celebrate it grandly this time. May Tharun has any plans in his birthday let’s decide it after asks to him. Varun leaves from there.

Sheela asks Varun to take medicine on time. He nods and leaves. Manohar too leaves. Sruthi is checking all dress which is suitable to her? Rukmani asks to her what’s going on here? Shruthi scolds her for being late. Rukmani appologizes to her. Sruthi asks her to help her selecting dress to propose him. They assures to her. They are selecting dress one by one. Sruthi dislikes Rukmani’s taste. Rukmani asks Sruthi to buy dress in online. Kadhambari asks to Sruthi what will she do after her marriage? Sruthi says to her that she will call to her to get suggestion. Kadhambari feels emotional thinking about Sruthi’s marriage. Tharun says to Sakthi that he fears she may don’t come. He thank her. Sakthi says to him that mom agreed to shift today. She will come in evegning.

Tharun invites her to attend one birthday function. He asks her to sing in that function. He wants to wait to hear her song in school. If she shifts to his outhouse then he can hear it there. He says to her that his birthday is coming. He is personally inviting her. Sathya wishes him in advance. Karthick comes there. Sathya leaves from there. Karthick praises Sathya as good girl. Tharun agrees with him and starts praising Sathya.

Karthick teases him with Sathya name. He replies to him that he is good girl and he is thinking her as good friend. Sakthi complaints that she is doing all alone. Sakthi says to her that she liked this place a lot but she never think they wants to vacate this place early. Suguna comes there so Mallika and Sakthi vacate the house and gives key to her. Mallika gives the rent and electricity bill to her. She refuses to accept it. Mallika says to her she is leaving. Suguna appologizes to her for showing anger to her. Tharun comes there. He offers lift to them. Sakthi refuses to take his help. He convinces them and places their things inside the car. They leaves from there.

Episode end.

