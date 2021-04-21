ENTERTAINMENT

Mouna Raagam 21st April 2021 Written Update: Kadhambari doubts Sathya

The episode begins with Sakthi is ready outdoors. Physician comes there. Sakthi enquires to him how is her mom? Physician informs to her that she remains to be in unconscious state. Physician asks her to pay the cash for surgical procedure. Sakthi informs to him that she tried in all solution to prepare the cash however nobody helps her. Physician says to her that Mallika just isn’t within the state to postpone the operation. She asks time to him however he deny it and leaves. Sakthi leaves from there. Tharun is following her in automotive. Sakthi needs to hunt assist from Murali and Nandini.

Tharun doubts why is Sakthi going inside Karthick’s home. Sakthi hesitates to go inside. She reminds Mallika’s phrase. She requested her to ask assist from Murali if she is in want. She fears what’s going to Kadhambari say to her. Sakthi calls Parvathy. She welcomes her in. She enquires her properly about. Parvathy praises her music. Sakthi enquires to her about Karthick. She informs to her that Karthick just isn’t in home. She informs to her that she didn’t go to workplace in the present day. Parvathy says to her that Karthick treats all his employees as his relations. They are going to come to satisfy him right here however Kadhambari dislikes it. Even Karthick’s brother Murali is like this solely.

Sakthi enquires to her who’s Murali? Parvathy informs to her that Murali is Karthick brother. She asks to her the place is him? She informs to her that he left the home 12 years earlier than. She asks his the place about? Kadhambari and Rukmani comes there and lashes out at her.
Parvathy scolds Rukmani and Kadhambari for scolding her. Rukmani complaints that she is unaware of Sakthi’s deeds. Kadhambari questions her why did she come right here? Sakthi says to her that she visited right here casually! Kadhambari questions her Is that this her home to go to right here typically? Sakthi informs to her that she is right here to satisfy grandma. Kadhambari questions her Is she her grandma? What’s the necessity to come right here? Sakthi apologies to her. Kadhambari complaints that Karthick convey head ache to her in Sathya type for singing properly! She complaints that she don’t like her being shut with Karthick and singing right here. Sakthi about to go away. Kadhambari says to her that she don’t like Sakthi singing properly, and he or she begins hating her from the primary sight. Operating kicks her out of the home. Parvathy scolds her for behaving like this.

Tharun notices all of it. Parvathy questions them why did they kicked out Sathya like that? She informs to her that she is the villain in Sruthi’s life. Tharun preferred her. She don’t know why did he loving her? Why did she come to this home? Sakthi is strolling in highway. Tharun follows her. He stops her and says to her that she is avoiding her. Sruthi notices him speaking with Sakthi. She asks the motive force to cease the automotive. She hears their dialog. Tharun questions her why is she crying? Sakthi asks him to go away her alone. Tharun questions her why did she went to Karthick home? Is that they insult her? Sakthi refuses to reply him. Tharun gives assist to her however she refuses to just accept it. Tharun shares his emotions on her. Sakthi says to him clearly that she will’t in a position to settle for him. She just isn’t within the state to like anybody. Sakthi leaves from there.

Kadhambari enquires to Parvathy why did she visited right here? What did she talked together with her? She Informs to her that she visited right here casually. She enquires about Karthick and Murali. She will get shock to listen to it. She doubts why did she enquires about Murali? What’s her reference to him. Kadhambari doubts Sakthi and Sathya are similar. Sakthi is sitting in hospital. Sruthi comes there and enquires her. She says to her that she discovered all fact about her. She calls for to satisfy her mother.

Episode finish.

