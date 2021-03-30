Mouna Raagam 30th March 2021 Written update in Hindi – Sandeep Jakhar News

ENTERTAINMENT

Mouna Raagam 30th March 2021 Written update in Hindi

Mouna Raagam 30th March 2021 Written update in Hindi

The beginning of the episode tells Kadambari Rukmani and Shruti that Satya always reminds her Sakshi. When she inquires about him in Kodaikanal, some people indicate to her that she is a Witness, but she is opposed to it when she meets Sukumar.

He is sure that Mallika is not Sathya’s mother, so he said that Sathya’s mother is her sister. Rukmani tells her that she is not someone else but Sakti. Kadambari is the one who does not believe it and wastes her time to inquire about it. Parvati calls Kadambari so that she changes the subject.

Parvati comes there and asks him if he gets a good visit to the temple? She lies to him as yes. Parvati asks him if there is such a crowd? She again lies to him that not much, but that God is very strong. Karthik comes there and asks him when did he come? She answers him a few minutes earlier.

Rukmani’s mother referred to him. Parvati tells him that she wants to go to that temple with him. Kathambari replied that after Sriti’s marriage, we can go there together. Karthik asks him where is Prasad? She lies to him that is in the car.

Sheela asks Manohar if he needs anything to eat? He refuses to take anything because his age does not allow him to take too much food. Sheela complains that she is not eating much. Tharun comes there. Manohar asks him where is Varun? He replies to her that he is on an office call.

Tharoon tells Manohar that he wants to ask him something. Manohar asks her to say it without hesitation. Tharun tells her that Satya is in trouble. Manohar asks him if he is the one who was suggested by Karthik. he nods.

Tharun tells her that Sathya and her mother came to Chennai from Kodaikanal for our work. She is currently living in a house, but the owner of that house asks her to vacate the house. There is no one close to him. He requests Manohar to let them stay outside his house.

Sheila denied the idea, saying that she had no idea about his back ground. Why doesn’t he ask his office staff to help him instead of giving permission here. Tharun tells her Satya that she is a very good girl. She lives very innocently with her mother.

Manohar says that Satya is a very good girl. If she stays outside the house, she has no objection to it. His house is also closed, if anyone lives there, it will be clean and tidy.

Sheila says that both of them decided on what is in it for discussion. Tharun thanked him. Sheila comments that she has not made a change yet. Manohar says that Tharoon is such that since childhood days he likes to help who is suffering.

Sheila remarks that she cannot forget the moment when she brought all the dogs in the house showing kindness to them. Those dogs grabbed him. Thinking that everyone is laughing. Varun also joined them and learned that Tharun suggested a girl stay out of the house. He starts teasing Tharoon.

Shruti is thinking about Tharun. She thinks that he is not accepting her love even after accepting her. She wants to gift something special on her birthday. She speaks to him to find out about his taste. Tharun attends the call and talks to her carelessly. Shruti questions him if his birthday is not coming? he nods. She asks him what would she like to do? He replies to her that he does not like to take and take gifts from others.

Shruti forces him to say but he did not do so. She gets fed up and tells him that he will give her a special gift and cuts off the call. Karthik comes there and asks him why he has blushingly called who is he? Shruti replies to the son of her manorous uncle. Karthik asks her if he is talking openly with her. shook her head.

Karthik complains that he is not talking to her much. Karthik questions her whether he is like her? She tells him that she likes him. Karthik feels happy for Shruti. Tharun calls Sakshi and asks her if she has got any house for rent? She replies to him that she is trying but is not done yet. Tharun asks him to stay out of his house. Even his father agreed to it. The witness denied this and said that he had already helped her a lot. She cannot accept more help from him.

Karthik comes there and questions him what is going on? Whatever happened, Tharun narrates it. Karthik tells Sakshi that the Tharoon family is a very good family. Her mother does not feel alone that there are many servants. Karthik asks her to stay in her house if she does not like to stay out of the house. Sakshi gets nervous and tells her that mother wants freedom. If she stays in her house she will feel uncomfortable. It is better to stay out of the house. Karthik applauds her decision.

