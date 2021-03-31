Mouna Raagam 31st March 2021 Written Update: Karthick gets emotional – Tellyexpress

Mouna Raagam 31st March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
The episode starts with Rukmani says to Kadhambari that her friend searched girl for her son two months before. But he got married now. Kadhambari says to her that its muhurth time so many marriage invitation came here. Rukmani complaints that how many days we are going to attend marriage function? When will we perform Sruthi’s marriage. Sruthi comes there and questions her whose marriage? Rukmani says that we are discussing about Sruthi’s marriage
. She questions her what’s the urgent here to perform her marriage first? Rukmani questions her Is she forget about it? Doesn’t we take this decision after discussing with her? Sruthi replies to her she knew it but she has new idea. Kadhambari asks to her what’s that? She replies to her that she is going to propose him. Rukmani says to her that we are going to perform their marriage then what’s the need of propose?
Sruthi complaints its bore. She wants to propose him first then wants to love each other. They wants to roam everywhere after that they can arrange their marriage. Kadhambari agrees with her. Sruthi says that even mom is supporting her. Rukmani complaints that her mom will support her only. Sruthi leaves from there. Rukmani says to Kadhambari that Sruthi likes Varun a lot. Atleast she will have a good life.
One of the school servant feels sick and sits in reception tiredly. Sakthi notices her and questions her why is she here? You are ill right? She replies to her that they asked her to come here that’s why she came. Sakthi questions her she is sick right then what’s the need to come here? She can take medicine and rest in home right? She asks to her Is she take medicine morning? She replies to her that she forget.
Sakthi complaints that she must take rest and food on time orelse she will fall sick. Karthick thinks why did Sakthi mentioning everyone with relations name. Sakthi asks her why did all moms are same. Even her mom is same she will do all work of her and fails to take care of herself. Sakthi asks her to take medicine and rest on staff room. Karthick reminds that Sakthi and Sathya both are having similar qualities. Sathya is remembering Sakthi. Karthick mentions Sathya as Sakthi. Sakthi gets surprise to hear it. She replies to him that she is Sathya not Sakthi. Karthick appologizes to her for mistaking her. He feels emotional and says to her that he reminds Sakthi when she helped to that staff. Sakthi also like her she used to help everyone.
Sakthi feels happy to know that Karthick is always remembering her like the way she do. Sruthi comes there and see them together. She thinks that Sathya is talking a lot with Tharun and Karthick. She needs extra time to concentrate on her. Sakthi asks him to think about Sruthi. Sathya says to Karthick that Sruthi likes him a lot. She used to possessive on him. She don’t like someone being close with him. Karthick agrees that Sruthi like him but Sakthi too likes him a lot. Karthick appologizes to him for always sharing his past to her.
Sruthi reaches to home. Kadhambari questions her Is her day is ok? She nods. Rukmani asks her to say how is she going to propose him? She replies as surprise. Rukmani asks her to say it. Sruthi says to her that she is going to propose him on Tharun’s birthday. Kadhambari appreciates her. Sruthi leaves from there. Kadhambari doubts Is it will look good? How could she propose Varun on Tharun’s birthday? Rukmani asks her to stop thinking much. Kadhambari questions her will he accept her love? Rukmani replies to her who will reject her? All are dying to get her hand. Just wait and watch he may marry her at that second. Kadhambari replies she will accept them. Rukmani says that she has many plans for her marriage.
Sakthi says to Mallika that she informed to Tharun about house matter. He asked her to stay in outhouse. Mallika says to her it won’t happen. Sakthi clears to her that no one will give house to them in short time. What if they also asks them to vacate it. If we stays in outhouse then no problems. We can leave after her surgery. Mallika asks Sakthi to search for new house. House owners is not ready to give house for them reasoning they are just only mom and daughter. Chennai is not their native. Sakthi starts arguing with the house owners for asking about her father. Mallika stops Sakthi and takes her from there. Sakthi shares her grief to Mallika.
Episode end.