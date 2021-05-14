Mouna Raagam season2 14th May 2021 Written Update: Karthick gives a reality check to Kadhambari

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Nurse informed to Karthick that Manohar helped Sakthi after demand her to marry his son. She supports Sakthi there and informs to him that Sakthi has no one else then her mom. He asks Nurse to arrange a meeting with her mom. Karthick thinks that Sakthi agreed to marry Varun for this help. Nurse informs to him that doctor took her mom for scanning. He can able to meet her later. He nods. Sakthi reminds her mom singing song for her in childhood days. Tharun is talking with Sheela happily in dining table. She serves to Manohar. Tharun says to her that he will eat later. Sheela says to them that tomorrow their marriage would be over now. Manohar questions Sheela is that girl eat anything? Tharun questions them who is it? She informs to him that Varun soon to be wife is here. He says to them that he didn’t know about it. All are talking about her but he didn’t meet her yet. Even he wants to see her and questions her how did she changed his brother heart. She informs to him that they took her here at night that’s why she couldn’t inform this to him.

Tharun questions her why didn’t they informed to him in morning? He asks her to invite that girl to eat with them. He asks Sundari to bring her here. Sheela deny it reasoning she will go and take her here. She questions Sathya what’s she doing here? Doesn’t she feeling bored here? She informed to Tharun that Varun soon to be wife is here. He asked her to to take her down to take food. Sakthi questions her Is he said it? She informs to her that Tharun has no idea that Sakthi is going to marry Varun. He is excited to meet her. He will be surprise to meet her. Sakthi thinks that Tharun will be shock to see her there. She thinks that unnecessary problems will come now. Sheela questions her what’s she thinking? Sakthi says to her that she used to eat with her mom so she is feeling hesitation to eat with them. She says to her that they are not third persons. Sakthi convinces her. Sheela praises her and assures to her that she will give food later and leaves. Sakthi thinks that what will Tharun think about her.

Sheela informs to Tharun that she is feeling shy to eat with them. Tharun says that he wishes to meet his sister in law. Manohar says to him that he can meet her tomorrow. Manohar asks him to take care of decorations works and helps their relation to stay in hotel. He assures to him and leaves. Rukmani asks Sruthi to sit with them. Sruthi informs to Kadhambari that she confirmed that Sathya is going to marry that Varun. She adds that Sathya is staying in Varun house now. Kadhambari question her how did she went with them leaving her mom behind? Sruthi says to her that she has no idea about. Kadhambari thinks Doesn’t her relatives come to attend her wedding? Rukmani questions her whom will agree to marry when their mom fighting for her breath on hospital. She comments that Sathya may lie about her mom surgery. Kadhambari says to her that she has no idea about it. She didn’t allowed her to meet her mom. Rukmani says that she may played this drama to get money from Manohar.

Rukmani comments that Sathya is a lier. Karthick deny it and says to them that her mom is still in hospital. Sathya suffered a lot to collect the money. Manohar helped for her mom surgery and asked her to marry his son return. He says that he don’t like the way Manohar demands her to marry Varun. Kadhambari question him Is he worrying for Manohar challenge or Sathya life? He complaints that she is repeating the same thing. He brought her here so he is guilty to see her life end up like this. Sruthi says to him that she loves it. Karthick tries to make her understand but she stand adamant in her decision. Rukmani complaints that Sruthi is adamant like her mom. Karthick questions Kadhambari that she was adamant in her life Is she happy in this life? He doesn’t want to see his daughter life end up like her. (Episode end.)