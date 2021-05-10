Mouna Raagam season2: Karthick will learn the truth!

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv popular show “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s another season.”Mouna Raagam season2″ is continuous with a leap of 12 years. This time audience gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we saw that Sheela’s evil nature. Viewers will see that Manohar will inform his marriage details to Karthick

In Today’s episode we see; Sheela asks Servant to bring Varun medicine. She exchange it with duplicate one. Sheela informs to her about Varun marriage matter. She says to her that Sathya thinking that Varun will be alright if he take medicine. But he will never recover from this fear. She need this punishment for saving Varun from committing suicide. She adds that She will create a situation where Sakthi leaving Varun after fed up with him. Varun will be broken and argues with his father. Manager wants to die seeing his son state. She wishes to get revenge on Manohar using Varun illness. Karthick sings Sathya song which dislikes by Kadhambari. She questions him why is he singing this song? He asks her to stop creating problem for small things. Sruthi complaints that Kadhambari is fighting for small things but doesn’t care about her life. Karthick Meets Tharun in hospital. He apologies for everything. Karthick says to him that Manohar will understand him soon. He asks Tharun to accept Sruthi. He says to him clearly he can’t able to see her as his life partner.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Manohar will inform to Karthick family that he won the challenge. He will perform Varun marriage in 3 days. Manohar will ask them to don’t attend the marriage. Kadhambari will doubt who is the girl. Rukmani will read

( Varun weds Sathya ) Sruthi will recognise it’s as Sathya whom working in his office. Rukmani will doubt whether she know about Varun illness or not? Sruthi will say she is happy because Sathya will not be a burden to her in her love matters. Karthick will enquire to nurse about Sathya. She will inform to him that Manohar takes her from here. Karthick will learn that Manohar paid Sathya mom’s surgery and made her accept to this marriage.

What will happen next? Will Karthick stop Sakthi’s marriage? Will Sakthi accepts Varun whole hearted?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.